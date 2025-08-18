Affiliates
AI is Rewriting the Rules of Search: Are Gambling Affiliates Ready to Keep Up?

Viktor Kayed August 18, 2025

As artificial intelligence transforms how users interact with search engines, the affiliate marketing landscape in the highly competitive gambling sector is evolving faster than ever before.

Is AI-powered search the end of traditional affiliate SEO, or the biggest opportunity affiliates have seen in a decade?

A live webinar hosted by SBC Webinars alongside industry experts will explore exactly what AI search means for gambling affiliates. The session will aim to cut through the noise to reveal how affiliates relying on organic traffic, paid media, or content-driven review sites can adapt, survive, and thrive in the era of AI-driven search.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025
Time: 14:00 BST

Speakers:

  • Ivana Flynn, SEO Consultant
  • Charlie Horner, Media Manager, SBC Media
  • Emilio Takas, Head of SEO, Gentoo Media
  • Eugene Ravdin, Head of PR, SEOBROTHERS

