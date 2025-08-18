AI is Rewriting the Rules of Search: Are Gambling Affiliates Ready to Keep Up?

As artificial intelligence transforms how users interact with search engines, the affiliate marketing landscape in the highly competitive gambling sector is evolving faster than ever before.

Is AI-powered search the end of traditional affiliate SEO, or the biggest opportunity affiliates have seen in a decade?

A live webinar hosted by SBC Webinars alongside industry experts will explore exactly what AI search means for gambling affiliates. The session will aim to cut through the noise to reveal how affiliates relying on organic traffic, paid media, or content-driven review sites can adapt, survive, and thrive in the era of AI-driven search.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Time: 14:00 BST

Speakers:

Ivana Flynn , SEO Consultant

Charlie Horner , Media Manager, SBC Media

Emilio Takas , Head of SEO, Gentoo Media

Eugene Ravdin , Head of PR, SEOBROTHERS

Seats are limited – secure your spot now and stay ahead of the next big shake-up in affiliate marketing.