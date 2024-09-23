Share Facebook

Since pioneering live video streaming for sports betting almost 20 years ago, Stats Perform has strived to continue leading the space in both rights and product innovation, ensuring video experiences are tailored for more trusted and entertaining betting, across the world’s biggest betting sports.

At the SBC Summit in Lisbon, the company be presenting their latest cutting-edge range of new AI-powered product upgrades to Bet LiveStreams, comprising:

Integrated, clickable in-play odds.

Interactive live Opta stats, including the new & hugely popular Opta Points.

Multi-game instant highlights.

A new way for your bettors to enjoy our vast Bet LiveStreams coverage.

SBC News sat down with Alexander Lanegger, SVP Product at Stats Perform, to hear more about the new features, Opta Interactive Overlays, Multi-Match Highlights Hub and Live Match Galleries.

SBC: Alex, could you tell us more about Opta Interactive Overlays?

AL: Opta Interactive Overlays is really four major new features, in one compelling screen overlay experience for bettors:

Live odds.

Add to Bet Slip.

Interactive Opta Team Stats.

Interactive Opta Player Stats, including Opta Points.

It’s a major customer experience improvement: by putting real-time live prices and team and player stats right at your customers’ fingertips, within the live video stream, you’ll make every event much more relevant and immersive, for an even larger number of your customers. Crucially, you’ll also remove any of the remaining friction between when your customer is watching and betting inside your sportsbook.

Because of the depth and breadth of our Opta data, these new elements are available across thousands of events in our live streaming catalogue, which means they’re available across the world’s biggest betting sports.

SBC: How do the Clickable Live Odds and Add to Bet Slip Feature Work?

AL: Our Add to Bet Slip feature makes it simple for our Bet LiveStreams operator customers to display their live odds as a clickable element inside our live video player on their sportsbook event page. It’s available for the 14+ sports, and 40,000+ events we cover through our Bet LiveStreams service.

It’ll keep your customers immersed in the live action, so they don’t have to stop watching the live game to research, find and place a bet. Combined with the live team and player stats we’re wrapping around it, it’s an extremely useful addition to the watching and betting experience.

The best way to see how easy it is to use is to watch it in use by Romanian operator, Maxbet.

SBC: As well as Opta Points, what team and player stats can customers interact with inside the stream?

AL: As the number and variety of in-play markets has expanded to cover every player on the pitch, and to individual actions like shots and fouls, as well as markets built around Opta Points, we’ve seen a rise in the display of live stats on event market pages. But they usually require navigating away from the live video stream. So we have enabled them to be displayed over the top of the live match video.

At team stats level your customers will now have access to real-time Opta data in a click and a swipe, which can be expanded to dive into rich graphical detail, including:

Our famous Opta Momentum visualisation that helps bettors understand the attacking threat of each team.

Interactive expected goals (xG) shot maps to visualise where teams are creating chances, the quality of those shots, who they were by and when they occurred.

Comprehensive data charts that help bettors quickly gain context and make confident in-play betting decisions whether they’re backing outright markets, cards, corners and team stats markets.

At a player stats level, we’re putting vital live player stats to support player prop betting right within the live stream, tailoring it for the way bettors watch a game. Including:

Opta Points.

Shots, Shots on and off target and blocked shots.

Tackles, fouls, interceptions.

Passes, crosses and more.

SBC: What are Opta Points?

AL: Opta Points is our new metric that measures the real-time impact of every player, using 18 in-game statistics condensed into a single, intuitive score. We launched it as a data feed earlier in 2024 to great international interest from innovative operators like Kaizen Gaming, Novibet, Flutter, Spreadex and more. They’re already created a host of unique, game-long and highly entertaining new markets using Opta Points since its launch.



Now, we’ve integrated the Opta Points feed into Bet LiveStreams, in a real-time leaderboard inside our Player Stats component of Opta Interactive Overlays. It is a great new way to visually see player’s contribution in a game – and with operators able to insert live markets right alongside this information with this upgrade, we think it’ll be a massive hit.

SBC: What sports & competitions is Opta Interactive Overlays available for?

AL: Clickable Odds/ Add to Betslip feature is available for every sport we cover on our Bet LiveStreams service – that means over 40,000+ events per year.

The interactive Opta team and player stats component is available on launch for tens of thousands of football match streams per year in our Bet LiveStreams portfolio. This includes major leagues such as LaLiga, Serie A & B and important domestic competitions across Europe, South America and Asia.

SBC: How can you integrate Opta Interactive Overlays?

AL: Ease of integration and fast time to value is very important to us, and has been for all the recent features we’ve deployed over the last couple of years.

Both these products are available via our powerful Content Player and Content Player Pro, which are in use by hundreds of sportsbooks and many B2B platform providers worldwide. If you use that method today, then these features can be turned on with a simple line of code.

If you don’t, integration into your own player is still simple, and with hundreds of successful integrations under our belt, our experienced global team can help make it easy.

SBC: Aside from Opta Interactive Overlays, tell us more about Multi-Match Highlights Hub and Live Match Gallery?

AL: Both these features were born from bettor research we conducted. A common insight was that when lots of games are happening concurrently, it can be hard for bettors to keep up, or know which game to follow. It’s not a new insight in reality – but we felt it was time to try and fix it from an end-user perspective, but also for our sportsbook partners.

Multi-Match Highlights Hub, the first product in this double-act builds on our incredibly popular single-game highlights product: Instant Highlights. But instead of showing just the highlights from that game, we’re now turning it multi-match and multi-competition highlights reel.

This new feature combines live highlights from multiple live games and competitions into a customisable, irresistible playlist. In our bettor research, it was compared to creating a ‘Redzone’ style experience inside your sportsbook for bettors, with goals flying in, shots on target, cards and much more, from all the games we’re streaming at that time.

A typical Stats Perform live streamed soccer and tennis game generates between 10-20 unique highlights per game – multiply that by matches taking place concurrently and you’ll have hundreds of reasons for your customers to stay within your sportsbook, and many opportunities to create unmissable entertainment through this unrivalled short-form content format.

The second product in this pair is Bet LiveStreams Live Match Gallery. This will make your live streams effortless to explore, move between, bet on and enjoy – so you customers extract even more entertainment from every single game that you’re streaming and offering markets on.

Galleries will mean your customers can now navigate between streams and live games – without leaving the event page they’re already on. We think it’ll really elevate the in-play experience – make concurrency your friend and crucially make more matches and events taking place inside your sportsbook considerably more appealing, simply by making them much, much easier to find.

We’re very excited about these AI-powered features on their own, but also their potency when combined – we look forward to putting them in your hands at the Stats Perform booth (C432) at the SBC Summit, Lisbon, and soon in your customers hands when added to your sportsbook.

I will present more about these products (and many more) at SBC Summit in a presentation titled: 2025: the year AI lights up your sportsbook, at 1.30pm on Tuesday 24 September on the Sports Betting stage. I look forward to meeting everyone there.