Balancing Innovation and Integrity: Sports Betting and Casino in Focus at Canadian Gaming Summit 2025

The Canadian Gaming Summit 2025 will tackle the most pressing shifts shaping Canada’s casino and sports betting sectors through its dedicated ‘Sports Betting & Casino’ track.

With customer experience at the heart of every discussion, industry leaders will explore the need to modernize AML frameworks, the rise of micro-betting, the digital evolution of land-based casinos, and more.

Taking place on Wednesday, 18th June, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the dedicated track will feature over 20 industry voices — including key names from major operators such as FanDuel, PointsBet and BetMGM, and representatives from key regulatory bodies like the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC, said: “Operators are constantly challenged with striking the right balance between offering innovative, engaging experiences and upholding robust player protection standards. We’ve designed this track with that in mind — addressing not just where the industry is heading in the betting and casino sectors, but how we can get there responsibly.

“The track offers a rare chance to hear directly from regulators, legal experts, and operators and suppliers on the key trends shaping Canada’s market. You can’t miss this if you’re serious about finding innovative and responsible ways to grow your betting or casino business in Canada.”

The track begins with a discussion over reforming Canada’s approach to AML regulations as part of Broken: The Urgent Need to Modernize Canada’s AML Framework. Experts Amanda Brewer (Senior Executive, Canadian Gaming Association), Terry McInally (Chief Compliance Officer & Chief Technology Officer, Gateway Casinos), Derek Ramm (Director, Kinectify Advisors), Christine do Souto (Director, AML, iGaming Ontario) and Brian Terranova (Director, AML & Sanctions Operations, FanDuel) will explore Canada’s current AML regulations and look at how updated requirements for operators can be designed to be both effective and realistically implementable across the sector.

The session, Innovations in Betting: Micro and More, looks at how micro-betting and other innovative wager models are taking sports bettors by storm in both the US and Canada. Experts, Matthew Ferrara (Sales Manager, Altenar), Kris Abbott (Country Manager Canada, Stake.ca) and John Humphreys (Head of Product, 10star), will explore what the growth of this trend means for player protection, regulatory oversight, and how operators can balance player engagement with maintaining responsible gambling.

The panel Omnichannel Marches On: Are The Bricks and Mortar Crowd Catching Up? examines how land-based operators are closing the gap with their online counterparts by embracing omnichannel strategies. The discussion will feature insights from Paul Adams (Marketing Operations Manager, BetMGM Canada), Scott Baker (Interactive Account Manager, AGS), François Hardy (Product & Innovation Director, Loto-Quebec), Tony Plaskow (Commercial Director, Pixiu Gaming), and Nasr Sattar (EVP Business Solutions, NRT Tech), as they discuss how branding, technology, and gameplay innovations can be implemented to reach more customers.

Attention then turns to the fascinating world of ‘Charitable Gaming’ during cGaming – A Collaborative Approach & Community Impacts. This panel features Peter McMahon (Chief Executive Officer, CGAO), David Philips (Chief Operating Officer, AGCO), David Pridmore (Chief Gaming Officer, OLG), and Richard Schwar (Executive Director, OCGA) as they discuss how cGaming can stay true to its community-first mission while evolving to meet the demands of a changing audience that is becoming increasingly digitized.

