Philippe, the King of Belgium, has confirmed the names of all gambling regulatory members for the next six years.

Listed in the King’s Royal Decree and published in the Official Gazette, all 12 members – six full and six substitutes – step into service to Belgium’s Kansspelcommissie from today (1 September).

A total of five Ministers are represented across the Commission’s ranks – of Finance, Justice, Economy, Interior, and Public Health. Each Ministry has one Dutch-speaking and one French-speaking representative.

An additional two slots were given to the Ministry with responsibility for the National Lottery, which is the Ministry of Finance.

Ministry of Finance

The current top Belgian financier is Jozef Jambon, who besides serving as the Minister of Finance, Pensions, and National Lottery, has also been the Deputy Prime Minister since February 2025.

Jambon will be represented by Anne-Laure Mouligneaux and Ignace Vandewalle as full members of the Commission, who will oversee the financial aspects of gambling regulation – ensuring the compliance of operators with fiscal policies.

Their colleagues, Caroline Dujacquier and Tom Van Caeckenberghe, will represent the Finance Ministry in its role as the patron of the National Lottery.

Also instrumental to the Commission, Dujacquier and Van Caeckenberghe will be in charge of the regulatory compliance of the National Lottery.

This could prove particularly significant given that the government has been on the move to limit gambling ads, which might also affect the lottery’s future marketing campaigns.

Ministry of Justice

Perhaps of even bigger significance, however, will be the roles of Nathalie Patoussa and Daisy Vervenne, who represent the Ministry of Justice.

They will be responsible for shaping Belgium’s player protection policies at a time when stricter regulations are being sought after to reduce the influence of a rampant online black market.

Ministry of Public Health

Of equal importance will be the work of Ferdinand Van Der Gracht and Lena Boons, who are representatives of the Minister of Public Health.

Together they will monitor the implications of gaming on national health, and will devise strategies to combat problem gambling and addiction risks.

Ministry of Economy

The Minister of Economy will be represented by Michaël Stokard and Sahin Yazici.

They will take the lead on assessing the effects that gaming activity has on the national economy, and how it impacts economic growth, employment and market competitiveness.

Both the Ministry of Public Health and Economy could have a role in shaping and driving forward Belgium’s policy around gambling sponsorships and advertising in sports.

The two Ministres will have different things to consider – the Ministry of Public Health likely focused on the potential for gambling advertising to fuel problem gambling, while the Ministry of Economy may look at how crucial a financial lifeline sponsorships are to football clubs.

Ministry of the Interior

And last but not least, gambling’s compliance with public order and societal norms will be overseen by Stéphane Obeid and Béatrice Vossen, representatives of the Minister of the Interior.

