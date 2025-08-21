Randi Zuckerberg to headline debut AI Academy at SBC Summit 2025

Share Facebook

Tech innovator, entrepreneur, and two-time Tony Award winner Randi Zuckerberg will headline the debut AI Academy at SBC Summit 2025, opening the programme with an exclusive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

The AI Academy is part of SBC’s newly introduced Tech Academies, which will offer delegates the chance to engage in more intimate, interactive, and practical learning experiences. The Tech Academies will focus on four key industry verticals: AI, marketing, Web 3.0 & Blockchain, and a fourth academy still to be announced.

Taking place on Tuesday, 16th September, the AI Academy will bring together global AI leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and business strategists. The programme will feature a variety of panels, workshops, case studies, and live Q&As, providing delegates with both opportunities for reflective discussion and practical strategies for integrating and utilising AI effectively.

Commenting on the AI Academy, SBC Founder and CEO Rasmus Sojmark said: “We’ve seen a growing demand from delegates for more hands-on education focused on topics that truly resonate with the industry. AI hasn’t just captured attention; it’s dominated global discourse and is now influencing nearly every aspect of modern business. Including it as part of our Tech Academies was a natural decision.

The AI Academy will commence with an opening address from host Jeffrey Haas, Managing Director of ID8 Global, an AI-powered software company helping acquisition and supply chain professionals streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance compliance.

Following this, Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media and HUG, will lead the AMA session ‘StAI Ahead: Upleveling Yourself and Your Business with AI’. Delegates will have the chance to pose questions directly to Zuckerberg, who will offer a detailed walkthrough of how to leverage AI tools to scale businesses, improve decision-making, and navigate the fast-changing AI landscape.

Following this, the panel ‘AI & the Law: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility’ will examine how businesses can integrate AI ethically and sustainably. Speakers Paula Murphy (Head of Business Development, Mindway AI), Diane Mullinex (Head of Global Telecom and Gaming Practices, Pinsent Masons) and Andreas Hartmann (Co-founder & COO, VAIX) will explore how AI can be balanced with corporate responsibility, shareholder expectations, and compliance within evolving regulatory frameworks.

In addition, the AI Academy will present four focused case studies, giving delegates practical insights into how companies are applying AI across business intelligence, compliance, and autonomous agents.

Kicking off the series of case studies is the session, ‘Merging AI with BI in a Data-Rich Environment,’ which will examine how AI tools are being used to enhance business intelligence, from generating real-time insights to driving proactive growth strategies. Led by AI and data analytics expert Mayank Pachauri (Founder & CEO, LogNormal Analytics), the session will explore tools such as intelligent alerts, agentic AI, conversational chatbots, and recommendation engines, with an emphasis on delivering fast-paced profitability.

The session, ‘Building Better, Faster & Smarter with AI,’ will follow with a deep dive into how companies are accelerating game development through AI integration. Featuring C-level executives from leading AI-powered providers, Javier Troncoso (CEO & Co-Founder, InsightPlay.ai), Benjamin Böhle-Roitelet (Co-founder & CEO, WIDER.ai), and John Caldwell (Co-Founder, i3Soft), the session will provide a detailed look at how AI is supporting operations across the product lifecycle, from concept and visualisation to coding assistance and regulatory compliance.

Shifting focus to the regulatory landscape is the session, ‘Teaching AI to Understand Compliance: Opportunities, Restrictions, and the Power of Human–AI Collaboration’. Led by Ralitsa Eide and Isabelle Zanzer, co-founders of CompliancePlayAI, the first AI programme trained exclusively on gambling regulation, the session will explore how AI is being integrated into compliance frameworks to monitor regulatory updates, assess risk, and ensure ethical implementation through close human-AI collaboration.

Closing out the academy is the session ‘How Autonomous Agents Are Disrupting Industries,’ presented by Gianluca Pereyra, CEO of Enidog, a company developing real-time, autonomous AI tools for esports and competitive gaming. Drawing on his experience in AI coaching and esports, Pereyra will explore the deployment of AI agents in live environments, offering insights into how these agents think, adapt, and operate in dynamic, competitive scenarios.

The AI Academy will feature at the upcoming SBC Summit 2025, SBC’s global flagship event, taking place at Feira Internacional de Lisboa and MEO Arena from 16–18 September. The summit will also host a comprehensive conference programme, an expansive exhibition floor, the Affiliate Leaders Summit and Payment Expert Summit, and a series of evening networking events.

Participation in the Tech Academies is exclusively for Expo+ and VIP Event Pass holders only.

VIP Event Pass: Access to the show floor, all networking areas and conference sessions, complimentary food and drink from the summit’s food festival and access to exclusive evening networking sessions and parties.

Group VIP Event Pass: Get your passes for just €400 each when you purchase for three or more people (a saving of €200 per ticket!) – perfect for bringing your team along.

Expo+ Pass: Access to the show floor, conference sessions and daytime networking only.

Expo Only Pass: Our free option, which gives you access to the show floor only. This is perfect for individuals from outside the gaming industry who want to explore potential partnerships. Please note that this will not grant you access to our academies.

Operator and Affiliate Passes: Operators and affiliates are eligible for a free VIP event pass. Simply apply.