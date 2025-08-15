Sponsor Spotlight: Creative moves in betting and gaming

Share Facebook

From the pitch to the podcast studio, betting and gaming brands are getting creative with where they plant their flags.

What used to be a straight contest for shirt space or stadium signage is now a more imaginative game, with operators picking partners that speak directly to the audiences they want.

This week’s announcements span fantasy football, multiple top-flight sponsorships, NFL tie-ups, digital media backing and a high-profile boxing collaboration – a line-up that shows just how wide the net is being cast.

The details

Midnite teams with The Sun Dream Team

UK-newcomer Midnite, which has shaken up the sponsorship scene this year through several high-profile deals in the football and snooker space, has become the official partner of The Sun Dream Team (News UK) for the 25/26 season.

This collaboration will see Midnite become the official partner for The Sun’s popular fantasy league competition, enabling fans to choose their favourite players and build their ultimate dream teams.

Betano renews with Sporting Clube de Portugal

Betano and Sporting Clube de Portugal have extended their partnership for four more seasons, keeping Betano as the main sponsor through the 2028/29 campaign. The deal covers both the First Team and the B Team, with branding remaining prominent on all official shirts.

On the deal, which originally began in 2021, Julio Iglesias, Chief Commercial Officer at Kaizen Gaming, said: “This partnership has coincided with a remarkable period in the club’s history, as Sporting has secured back-to-back Portuguese league titles, as well as a Portuguese cup triumph.

“This renewal reflects the mutual success and confidence that defines our collaboration, and reinforces our commitment to Portuguese sport, its fans, and to delivering a safe, innovative, and responsible betting experience.

Hard Rock Bet joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a multi-year partnership with Hard Rock Bet, making it the official sportsbook of the team.

The agreement looks to enhance gameday experiences with exclusive promotions, VIP access, as well as unique app-based interactions for fans.

“This partnership will elevate the way fans connect with the Buccaneers and bring our players closer to the action through exclusive experiences and unparalleled access,” added Nick Menas on behalf of Hard Rock Bet.

Sky Bet continues to back The Overlap

Meanwhile, online gambling firm Sky Bet has renewed its sponsorship of Gary Neville’s football-focused YouTube channel, The Overlap. This partnership will continue supporting key content formats, including The Overlap interviews, Fan Debates, and the Super 6 segment on the weekly Stick to Football podcast.

“It’s fantastic to have them on board for another two years, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together,” said Neville.

Sunderland gets LiveScore boost

In yet another football partnership this week as the start of the season gets underway, LiveScore has teamed up with Sunderland AFC as one of the club’s principle partners, marking the team’s second betting tie-up in recent months.

The operator’s branding will now feature on the first team sleeve, training kit, as well as warm up kit for the 2025-26 season.

Dominic Vye, Marketing Director at LiveScore and LiveScore Bet, said: “As brands, LiveScore Bet and LiveScore are all about fuelling fans’ passion for sport. We can’t wait to unveil a series of initiatives which will bring this to life for Sunderland fans at home and around the world.”

FDJ and Queensberry bring fans closer

Finally, FDJ United has renewed its collaboration with Frank Warren‘s Queensberry Promotions – a deal which has emphasised the value of betting to the sport.

Sam Mead, FDJ United’s General Manager for the UK, commented: “Our relationship has helped to showcase our UNIBET-sponsored content alongside some of the most iconic nights in boxing history.

“For the upcoming season, we aim to take our content even further – giving access that overtakes our previous offerings and gets fans even closer to the action”

Spotlight Rankings: Who’s standing out?

1. Betano / Sporting Clube de Portugal

Betano ranks first for its long-term vision. Four more seasons secured, prominent branding and a partnership that has grown alongside Sporting’s recent success. It’s not flashy, but it’s smart, steady and built to last.

2. Midnite / The Sun Dream Team

Midnite goes second in the list for embedding itself directly into fans’ weekly habits. Fantasy football isn’t just a game – it’s part of the routine, and Midnite is right there in the thick of it. By giving fans a reason to log in and compete, the brand turns everyday engagement into a small community experience.

3. Sky Bet / The Overlap

Sky Bet keeps it low-key but clever. Partnering with Gary Neville’s Overlap puts the company in front of a football audience that’s already engaged. No shouting, just showing up where it counts – smart, simple and effective.

4. LiveScore / Sunderland

LiveScore takes its spot for backing Sunderland beyond logo placement, with the deal including unique fan experiences and content that connects with fans in new and interactive ways.

5. FDJ / Queensbury

FDJ and Queensbury land in fifth for giving fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access to top boxing talent. The deal certainly brings fans closer to the sport.

6. Hard Rock Bet / Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Although last, Hard Rock Bet gets credit for doing more than just slapping a logo on a stadium. Fans get VIP access, app perks, and real gameday experiences. It’s visible and fun whilst adding something to the Buccaneers experience.

