GAMSTOP has highlighted that people in the UK have generally high knowledge of the problem gambling tools at their disposal.

This was noted in the self-exclusion scheme’s latest report on registration activity, which showed more than 600,000 registrations and around 525,000 active self-exclusions from online gambling in the UK. In total, this constituted a growth of 100,000 registrants over the last 11 months.

“Such unprecedented growth in registrations indicates a widespread need for self-exclusion and highlights the crucial role of the gambling harm prevention, education, treatment and support sector,” GAMSTOP wrote on social media.

“We are proud to have formed strong, collaborative relationships with a wide range of organisations to help ensure that we provide signposting to a robust network of support to our service users.”

GAMSTOP further reminded that it will soon start only using active exclusions as a metric as outdated user account information will gradually be archived starting 25 October.

That way, people whose minimum exclusion period expired more than seven years ago will have their personal data stored separately from more fresh data. In comparison, active exclusions will serve as a more accurate representation of problem gambling in the UK, with the current figures of over half a million representing 1% of the adult population.

Generally considered to have one of the best responsible gambling frameworks in Europe, the UK is currently gearing up to implement even more policies to make play safer.

Back in 2023, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) – based on recommendations from the Gambling Act Review White Paper – announced the NHS as the sole commissioner of an annual £100m Research, Education, and Treatment (RET) levy funding, paid by UK operators.

Developed in conjunction with the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) to serve as treatment support commissioner, the levy will ensure that the entire UK problem gambling support network will be operated outside of any influence from the gambling sector.

GambleAware, a charity that served as the previous commissioner of voluntary RET donations, has announced that it will close down by March 2026.

