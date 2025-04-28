Share Facebook

Flutter Entertainment is making significant progress towards achieving its 2030 sustainability goals, corporate leadership asserts.

Initially set out in its 2022 ‘Positive Impact Plan’, the strategy focuses on improving four key areas revolving around Flutter’s impact on the environment, employment conditions, community support, as well as player safety.

Measuring each initiative against the importance it bears to stakeholders and the overall impact on the business, Flutter’s latest report identified safer gambling as ‘very high’ on the agenda, alongside staff inclusion and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, community investment, anti-money laundering measures and reduction of carbon emissions were classified as ‘high’ priorities for Flutter’s governing board.

Play Well

One of the main pillars of the Positive Impact Plan is the Play Well approach, where Flutter promotes RG education, engagement and use of safety tools among players – with the end goal being 75% of its customers using these tools by the end of 2030.

Since the launch of the sustainability plan in 2022, the percentage of Flutter customers using a Play Well tool seems to be well on its way to meeting the end goal. In 2022, that number was 37.7%. This then rose to 39.7% in 2023, only to reach 44.5% in 2024.

Peter Jackon, Flutter CEO, said: “Flutter is committed to sustainable growth and setting the agenda for positive change. Something I am particularly proud of is how we are continuing to help our customers to Play Well.

“We invested $139m to support and promote safe play across our global operations and saw 44.5% of our active online customers use one or more Play Well tools.”

Lifting communities

Flutter’s social impact is also on track to achieve its 2030 goal of improving a total of 10m lives globally. This includes the collaboration with new and existing partners to empower communities through fundraising and donations.

In 2022, Flutter managed to help 430,000 people, while in 2023 that number was increased to 1.53 million. For 2024, the number of cumulative lives improved stood at 2.55 million, with a total of $16.4m donated just in that year alone.

Sue Albion, Group Director of Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs, concluded: “Our Positive Impact Plan is at the heart of our business and I’m extremely proud of the progress we achieved in 2024, which wouldn’t have been possible without the shared commitment and passion from our colleagues across the globe.”