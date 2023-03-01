UKGC opens consultation on GAMSTOP extensions and suicide disclosure

Share Facebook

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has launched a new consultation to secure feedback on “three proposed changes to requirements placed on UK gambling businesses”.

Feedback is required on the first proposal to expand “the multi-operator self-exclusion scheme to additional categories of betting licensee”.

The Commission is consulting on whether to apply the GAMSTOP self-exclusion scheme to “all betting licensees, including those that accept bets by telephone and email”.

The extension of GAMSTOP across new betting categories would require the Commission to update the Social Responsibility Code on Remote multi-operator self-exclusion duties.

The second proposal relates to whether licensees should be required to inform the Commission “when they become aware that a customer who has gambled with them has died by suicide”.

Stakeholders were informed that the Commission was examining whether to include customer ‘suicide disclosures’ as a requirement of operators’ LCCP duties under ‘reportable events’.

The final proposal relates to technical requirements needed to update its Payment Services Regulations (PSR) which are currently under review.

Launched on 28 February, the consultation will run for a period of 12 weeks, and will close on Tuesday, 23 May.

The Commission underlined that its Consultation runs entirely separately from the ongoing Gambling Review, in which it will provide separate advice.

It outlined: “At present, we consider it highly unlikely that the Review would affect the proposals in this consultation, and we consider that it is desirable to make progress on these topics in the interim.”

“We will, of course, take account of the Government’s White Paper when it is available.”