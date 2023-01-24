888 appoints Phil Walker as MD of enlarged UK unit

Share Facebook

888 Holdings has notified media that Phil Walker has been promoted to the ‘expanded role’ of Managing Director of its UK and Ireland business.

Walker has formerly served as Managing Director of William Hill, overseeing the day-to-day performance of the heritage betting group’s online and retail units.

The appointment sees Walker take on expanded duties, overseeing the performance and operations of William Hill and 888’s UK brands.

An industry veteran, Walker has previously held senior executive roles at the Gibraltar Stock Exchange, Ladbrokes Coral, Gala Interactive, DSG International and Littlewoods.

Walker posted on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as UK & Ireland Managing Director at 888 William Hill”.

The appointment comes following 888’s recent trading update, in which warned of a 3% decline in revenue for its 2022 financial year, partly due to increased UK safer gambling measures.

The trading update saw 888 announce that Yariv Dafna will be stepping down as Group CFO.