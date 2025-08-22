Compliance at the core: Why responsible marketing is the new affiliate advantage

Responsibility is the highest concern of the gambling industry. That is why both casinos and their affiliates must stick to code of compliance. However, compliance can also be turned into a major advantage.

Sebastian Jarosch, founder of Mithrillium Media Ltd. speaks with SBC News about responsible marketing and casino affiliate sites. The iGaming industry veteran has won multiple awards thanks to his work with casino affiliates over the years, and has taken a role in pushing the industry towards a more user friendly model, and away from a single-minded dedication to SEO.

Why is compliance no longer just a legal requirement, but also a competitive advantage for affiliates?

Compliance with the local regulation builds trust with both players and partners. Affiliates that stick to the regulatory framework advertise safer brands, focus on responsible gaming, and reduce compliance risks for casinos. It also opens up the doors to a variety of traffic sources that can give affiliates an edge over affiliates that are not compliant.

How have recent regulatory changes across Europe and beyond shifted the way affiliates approach marketing strategy?

In regulated markets, affiliates have to focus on transparency, accurate information, and ensuring that their responsible gaming messaging is on point. Content strategies have shifted toward educating players and ensuring regulatory alignment per jurisdiction. Affiliates have to draw a clear line between licensed operators and the black market.

What does “responsible marketing” mean in practical terms for an affiliate platform today?

It means being transparent and publishing accurate information about online casinos, including clear bonus terms, responsible gambling messaging, and expert opinions. Reviews should not be misleading, and casinos need to be carefully vetted. For sites like Casino Groups, it’s all about building trust with the audience rather than chasing short-term gains. Responsible marketing also includes offering help to vulnerable players and discouraging minors from participating in casino games.

Can you give an example of how implementing compliance-first content has improved performance or trust with partners or users?

It is mandatory to work closely with operators when it comes to compliance, and it often involves regularly updating content with current bonus offers, artwork, and terms and conditions. This is also well received by players, who appreciate up-to-date content that helps them find the right deal.

How do you ensure your team is fully aligned on current regulations across multiple jurisdictions?

We track regulatory updates through compliance consultants and industry news. We also make sure to country-block specific jurisdictions and work hand in hand with operators to ensure we are always compliant with local regulations. Our content is constantly being reviewed and updated to reflect changes within the regulatory framework.

Do you believe affiliate marketing has matured enough to self-regulate effectively, or do we need clearer industry standards?

Affiliates have become much more mature in terms of regulation and responsible marketing. Self-regulation is possible, but only if affiliates commit to high standards and transparency. Certifications from regulators or independent parties like Trustpilot can further assist players and operators in selecting the right affiliates.

What tools, frameworks, or processes have you put in place to monitor and maintain compliance at scale?

We regularly check our content for prohibited items and we apply geo-targeting with localized content. We automate as much as possible but there is still a lot of manual work involved. Operators use compliance tools like Rightlander and GiG Comply and provide us with quick feedback if anything needs to be adjusted.

How do operators view affiliates that invest heavily in responsible marketing? Is it influencing partnership decisions?

Casino operators value affiliates that have a good reputation and focus on responsible marketing. They want partners that don’t damage their brands and pay attention to regulatory obligations. Being compliant displays professionalism, which can lead to better deals and stronger partnerships.

Are there any misconceptions in the industry about compliance and how it affects creativity, engagement, or conversion?

If anything, compliance forces you to be more creative. Regulation often affects bonus offers, game selection, responsible gaming, and traffic sources. Affiliates and operators have to think out of the box to navigate regulated markets effectively to gain an edge over their competition.

Looking ahead, how will responsible marketing shape the future of affiliate success in regulated and emerging markets alike?

Responsible marketing is already a basic requirement in regulated markets. With tightening regulations across the globe, affiliates need to focus on responsible gaming, accurate reviews, and compliance to thrive. To drive continuous growth, publishers need to build strong brands, authority, and create trust with their audience.