Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Gambling Authority of the Netherlands, has warned unlicensed operators that it will impose maximum penalties on illegal gambling offenders.

The notice follows the KSA’s issuance of a cease-and-desist order to Saint Lucia-based operator Starscream Limited, demanding it terminate the promotion of unlicensed online casino brands to Dutch consumers.

The order includes a penalty demand for immediate compliance, or the operator will face an instant fine of €280,000 per week. The KSA warns Starscream Limited that failure to comply will result in the authority enforcing the maximum penalty of €840,000.

The KSA has investigated the unlicensed brands rantcasino.com, sugarcasino.com, and allstarzcasino.com, all operated by Starscream Limited.

“On the sites investigated, it was possible to create a player account, make deposits, and participate in the illegal gambling offered. At that time, no technical measures were taken to prevent participation from the Netherlands,” the KSA notice stated.

In 2025, the Kamer authorised the KSA’s new ‘General Order on Penalty Enforcements” to “deter violations of the Netherlands’ regulated online gambling market.”

The order enables the KSA to apply five categories of penalty enforcement, with maximum Category 5 offences—including money laundering, fraud, and illegal gambling—subject to standard fines ranging from €2 million to €4 million.

The KSA has warned Starscream Limited that it has the authority to impose retrospective fines if its brands continue operating in the Netherlands—an action permitted under the General Order on Penalty Enforcements.

“The Ksa therefore takes tough action against illegal supply. With an order subject to penalty, illegal supply is often quickly stopped. Providers can also be fined for the period in which the illegal supply was available.”

Despite increased enforcement against the black market, the KSA reported that the channelisation rate—the proportion of gambling activity occurring through licensed operators—fell to 50% in the second half of 2024.

Market observers believe the decline is due to players migrating to unlicensed platforms, particularly following the introduction of stricter deposit limits in October 2024.

At present, the Kamer awaits the presentation of a new regulatory framework for online gambling from Teun Struycken, the State Secretary for Legal Protection. The new legislation is set to replace the Remote Gambling Act 2020 (KOA).

Struycken maintains that the Netherlands can adopt a consistent legislative framework that protects young consumers (under-24s) from gambling exposure and advertising, while aiming to maintain a channelisation target of 90%.

The Minister is under pressure from reformist factions within the Christian Union and Socialist Party, who, while supporting the termination of KOA, are calling for a tightening of online gambling licences permitted in the Dutch market.