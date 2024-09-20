PM Schoof states no hesitation to impose Dutch gambling tax hikes

He addressed the Kamer after Wednesday’s presentation of the 2025 Dutch Budget, where the coalition government confirmed a ‘two-stage tax hike‘ on gambling income, raising it from 30.5% to 37.8% by 2026.

Schoof made it clear that the Coalition believes the government must actively discourage citizens from gambling.

Backed by the conservative parties, including the Freedom Party, VVD, NSC, and the Farmers Movement, Schoof fully supports the Coalition’s plan to reform gambling laws. The focus will be on protecting consumers, preventing addiction, and fighting fraud and crime.

When asked why the Budget deviated from its original plan to impose the 37.8% tax starting in 2025, Schoof explained that changes were necessary to address sports funding concerns.

“One of the reasons for delaying this was the strong opposition from the sports sector, as money goes to sports through these funds. That’s why we had to take a different approach.”

However, Schoof stressed that this does not indicate a retreat from the Coalition’s goal of discouraging gambling and implementing stricter regulations. The new tax rates and reforms are part of a long-term plan to protect vulnerable people from the risks of high-stakes gambling.

“We want to be clear—our focus remains on protecting our citizens,” Schoof said. “That’s why we’re prioritizing measures that target addiction prevention, improve consumer protections, and combat illegal activities in the gambling sector.”

Schoof reassured the Kamer that the government’s delay in implementing the full tax hike was only due to logistical reasons, influenced by the feedback from the sports sector, which depends on funds from gambling taxes.

“We recognise the concerns from sporting bodies, but we’re committed to making gambling less attractive while ensuring sports funding remains intact.”

Since the legalisation of online gambling in 2021 under the Remote Gambling Act (KOA), the Dutch market has grown rapidly.

This has raised concerns about gambling addiction and the spread of illegal platforms. The government is currently reviewing the KOA, considering further restrictions on gambling advertising and a potential ban on high-risk gambling products such as slot machines and high-stakes betting.

The next phase of regulatory proceedings related to KOA is expected on October 10, when State Secretary Teun Struycken presents to the Kamer, the Ministry of Justice’s plans on how to implement approved motions related to Dutch gambling.

A final decision on these measures will come later this year, after consultations with stakeholders and a review of the gambling market. In the meantime, Schoof reiterated the Coalition’s commitment to keeping gambling tightly regulated to protect public health and maintain the integrity of the Dutch gambling industry.