GambleAware is looking for two new members of its Lived Experience Council (LEC), three months into the body’s operation and amid looming regulatory changes.

The charity has specifically encouraged people from groups ‘disproportionately affected by gambling harms’, as well as underrepresented and minority communities.

Target groups include young adults aged between 18-25, Welsh residents, members of minority groups – religious, ethnic or language minorities – disabled people and members of ‘socially excluded groups’.

Ben Howard, Chair of the LEC, said: “With the launch of two seats on the Lived Experience Council, I can’t express enough how fantastic it is to be involved in the strategic development of GambleAware, which brings together a range of voices from those with lived experience and those affected by another person’s gambling.

“We have made great strides since forming and are excited to engage and welcome two new members to assist us in this vital work going forward and we hope to see representation of all communities on the Council.

“GambleAware are committed to the voices, development and expertise lived experience brings to achieving its mission to prevent and tackle gambling harms.”

The LEC was set up by GambleAware in December 2022 as part of its ‘Organisational Strategy 2021-2026’ to inform group-wide activities with lived experience of gambling harms.

This includes influencing the charity’s programmes and strategic objectives, led by input from the Council’s 12 members, headed by addiction recovery peer-support volunteer Howard.

Explaining the LEC’s remit at launch, Zoë Osmond, GambleAware Chief Executive, remarked: “With the imminent publication of the White Paper and subsequent regulatory reform, this is a crucial time for GambleAware’s strategic development.

“My heartfelt thanks to our new Council members, and we look forward to working with you all on our mission to prevent and tackle gambling harms.”

The vacancies open up ahead of the government’s White Paper on the Gambling Act review, which has been repeatedly delayed since commencing in December 2020.

GambleAware hopes the review will introduce a public health narrative around gambling harm and a statutory levy for research, education and training (RET) funding.