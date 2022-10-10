ComeOn places mental health at top of CSR agenda

Share Facebook

ComeOn Group has placed employee well-being and mental health at the forefront of its new CSR programme ‘ComeOn Cares’ – which has been rolled out across all global departments.

The staff well-being programme has been co-developed in collaboration with the Richmond Foundation, a Malta-based NGO who are expert in mental health support and awareness.

Key directives will see ComeOn Cares launch a new ‘Employee Assistance Programme’ to provide dedicated mental health support as part of the group’s wider Employee Wellbeing Programme.

Come-on has ensured that all well-being directives launched under its CSR platform will be made available to its global staff of 550 employees.

Working with the Richmond Foundation, ComeOn cited that it will sponsor external community-led mental health and well-being programmes, including free Mental Health First Aid courses for the general public.

“This initiative is a part of the wider CSR strategy the company launched earlier this year.” – read ComeOn’s statement.

“Employees have chosen to do area-specific clean-ups, help out at animal shelters and local community support. Giving back to the community and engaging in donation drives is nothing new for ComeOn: it is and has always been a part of the global company culture”

This summer, industry non-profit, the All-in Diversity Project (AiDP) published its 2021 ‘All-Index Report’ examining global gambling’s workforce make-up and further workplace directives.

The report raised concerns that following the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health assistance offered by gambling firms to employees had registered a 30% reduction – deemed as a serious concern for industry leadership.