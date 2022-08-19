GG.BET builds on ‘strong roots’ in esports with Team Vitality

Share Facebook

GG.BET has partnered with Team Vitality to become the international betting partner of the esports CS:GO superteam.

The deal will see the operator create experiences and activations for the community at events, produce ‘next-gen content’ as well as strengthen the bond with international Team Vitality fans.

As part of the link, the betting firm’s brand will be championed by the international CS:GOroster of Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Lotan “Spinx” Giladi, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Emil “magisk” Reif, and coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen.

“We are pleased to announce a partnership with Team Vitality, a world-class esports team whose successes we have been following with great interest for a long time,” said Dmitry Voshkarin, CEO of GG.BET.

“For GG.BET, this is a logical stage of our plans to expand into new markets and provide continuous support for esports’ development. We are looking forward to implementing joint projects and will work hard to make GG.BET users and Vitality fans happy.”

The bookmaker also sponsors the tournament organisers, such as PGL and ESL, and has collaborated with over 100 esports streamers and content creators. Furthermore, GG.BET already has ‘strong roots’ in competitive CS:GO, working with teams such as Na’Vi.

Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality, added: “This is our first international partnership with a betting company, and it was incredibly important to us that our partner makes the development of esports its top priority, and understands our community and what they want.

Through the Team Vitality partnership, the brand also becomes the first in history to have both Herbaut and Kostyliev under its banner.

“We’re incredibly excited for what this partnership will bring to Team Vitality and our fans,” Maurer continued.