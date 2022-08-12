SBC News AskGamblers to promote Responsible Gambling across all casino reviews

AskGamblers to promote Responsible Gambling across all casino reviews

Ted Menmuir August 12, 2022 Affiliate News, Europe, Latest News Comments Off on AskGamblers to promote Responsible Gambling across all casino reviews

Online gambling community AskGamblers has revamped its website featuring a new ‘Responsible Gambling’ tab across all online casino reviews.

The feature will provide audiences with a comprehensive breakdown of all safer gambling tools offered by listed brands, including deposit limits, spend monitors, times/session alerts and game risk indicators.

Furthermore, the AskGamblers Responsible Gambling tab will inform players on all individual support services offered by online casinos, including self-exclusion, self-assessment and mandatory customer care checks.

Operating since 2006, AskGamblers is recognised among the oldest online casino review portals, providing in-depth and impartial reviews on over 1000 licensed casinos.   

General Manager Denis Ristic welcomed the changes as a further step to safeguard AskGamblers reputation and player community by providing transparency on online casino’s safer gambling measures.

“Knowing which casinos to play at may be the best of all gambling strategies. For that, the AskGamblers’ newly-added Responsible Gambling tab looks to offer a dependable casino selection with transparent rules that the players can rely on for each next move,” Ristic explained. 

He added: “We are on a never-ending mission to give our players the best experience possible – and a pool of trustworthy casinos that will, hopefully, help them minimise gambling harm from the gameplay they’re set on enjoying. I am certain that players will find our new RG addition a crucial online companion.”

AskGamblers is a subsidiary of Catena Media, which this week announced that all of its European media assets would be placed under review in order to identify and expand commercial opportunities.

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Catena places all European media assets under strategic review 

Catena places all European media assets under strategic review 

Catena Media Plc has this morning announced that it has placed its entire European business …

SBC News Catena takes control of NJ.com gambling coverage 

Catena takes control of NJ.com gambling coverage 

Catena Media Plc has secured its first major US media partnership, becoming the lead gambling …

SBC News Espanyol's RCDE Stadium to host the battle of the titans — SBC Football Championship 2022

Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium to host the battle of the titans — SBC Football Championship 2022

Twenty football teams within the betting and gaming industry will hit the pitch graced by …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies