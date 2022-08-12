AskGamblers to promote Responsible Gambling across all casino reviews

Share Facebook

Online gambling community AskGamblers has revamped its website featuring a new ‘Responsible Gambling’ tab across all online casino reviews.

The feature will provide audiences with a comprehensive breakdown of all safer gambling tools offered by listed brands, including deposit limits, spend monitors, times/session alerts and game risk indicators.

Furthermore, the AskGamblers Responsible Gambling tab will inform players on all individual support services offered by online casinos, including self-exclusion, self-assessment and mandatory customer care checks.

Operating since 2006, AskGamblers is recognised among the oldest online casino review portals, providing in-depth and impartial reviews on over 1000 licensed casinos.

General Manager Denis Ristic welcomed the changes as a further step to safeguard AskGamblers reputation and player community by providing transparency on online casino’s safer gambling measures.

“Knowing which casinos to play at may be the best of all gambling strategies. For that, the AskGamblers’ newly-added Responsible Gambling tab looks to offer a dependable casino selection with transparent rules that the players can rely on for each next move,” Ristic explained.

He added: “We are on a never-ending mission to give our players the best experience possible – and a pool of trustworthy casinos that will, hopefully, help them minimise gambling harm from the gameplay they’re set on enjoying. I am certain that players will find our new RG addition a crucial online companion.”

AskGamblers is a subsidiary of Catena Media, which this week announced that all of its European media assets would be placed under review in order to identify and expand commercial opportunities.