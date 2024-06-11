PAGCOR remains vigilant as gambling threats loom over

Share Facebook

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has expressed readiness to keep putting pressure on illegal operations in the country.



According to the gambling regulator, ‘alien hacking and scam syndicates’ (AHaSS) continue to pose a significant threat to the Philippines’ national security, with the risk also spilling over to the regulated gaming market as well.



Issuing a comment, Alejandro H. Tengco, CEO and Chairman of PAGCOR, highlighted that AHaSS are a hazard for regional igaming licence holders, which contributed PHP 5bn (£66.8m) to PAGCOR’s gross revenues in 2023 – a key metric for the national treasury.



“To us, the real threat are the alien hacking and scam syndicates who operate underground, and they are the ones that our law enforcement agencies are trying to locate and dismantle. And we are cooperating fully with the authorities in this regard,” Tengco said.



“We should not blame and demonise our licensed gaming operators because these are closely monitored by PAGCOR. Our licensees pay taxes, and they help provide legitimate jobs and livelihood to a lot of people.”



In terms of licensees, PAGCOR noted that strict measures are in place to monitor for any compliance irregularities. Currently, various PAGCOR monitoring teams have been embedded into the physical venues of all licensed gaming operators to ensure that standards are met.



In the cases where compliance violations are ascertained, licensees are punished through either a financial penalty or by having their licence revoked in the most serious offences.



Tengco added: “We do not need to outlaw POGOs; what we need to do is intensify anti-crime operations against suspected alien hackers, against scammers and cyber-criminals who are usually hiding in highly secured buildings and compounds.



“These criminal syndicates are not engaged in offshore gaming at all, and even if they are, they are doing it illegally.



“So they are the real threat, and we must go after them with everything that we have.”