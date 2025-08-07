Share Facebook

Super Group has scored its highest quarterly revenue on record as it remaps geographical priorities for the rest of the year.

For Q2, the Betway and Spin Casino brands owner reported total group revenues of $579m, up 30% YoY from $447m in revenues for Q2 2024. This continues a trend of growth from Q1 when the firm secured revenue of $516.8m, up 25% YoY from the year prior.

In the midst of a strategic market re-evaluation, Super Group Q2 revenues were driven by improved performance across Africa and Europe.

Betway led the revenue share percentage with a total of $355m. Its strongest performance was in the Africa and Middle East region ($225m), significantly improving YoY from the $164m in the same period last year.

Europe came in second for Betway revenue, landing at $81m compared to the $49m in Q2 last year. In North America, meanwhile, Super Group only has operations in Ontario, Canada, after shuttering the Betway and Spin brands in the US, a move which was reflected in the results.

North America Betway revenue was $41m for Q2 2024 against $37m for the same period this year. On the other hand, Spin continues to thrive, landing $162m in North American revenue compared to $120m for Q2 2024.

Post US, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $162m and a loss of $5.4m from the US exit resulted in Adjusted EBITDA of $156m – the highest that Super Group has seen from a quarter and substantially more than $88.2m last year.

Alinda van Wyk, CFO of Super Group, said: “Q2 marked the strongest quarterly financial performance in Super Group’s history. These results underscore our scalable, cost-efficient operating model and controlled marketing spend.”

Super Group ended the quarter with $1.1bn in total assets, total liabilities at $454m, and total equity standing at $662m. Unrestricted cash reserves were $393m as of 30 June ( $388m) with zero debt. Company shareholders were paid a total of $20m in dividends, with 12-month capital returns brought to $166m.

As a result of the Q2 performance, Super Group has raised its full-year Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance to around $470m-$480m. Guidance for ex-US Adjusted EBITDA is now at a maximum of $510m, while US Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be a loss of $30m, excluding the one-off cost of the US exit.

Neal Menashe, Super Group CEO, concluded: “We had a Super first half of 2025, driven by a record-breaking second quarter. The quarter’s success was fueled by strong execution across our key markets, a full calendar of global sporting events, increased deposits, high customer retention, and margin expansion.

“While our decision to exit the U.S. was difficult, we believe that this step demonstrates our commitment to capital efficiency and long-term profitability. With continued focus on scaling our technology globally, Super Group should be even better positioned for sustained, profitable growth.”

