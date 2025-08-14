Rank Group doubles down on sports betting strategy

Share Facebook

Rank Group has reiterated its vision of a stronger share in UK sports betting thanks to a new wave of legislative revisions.

On 22 July 2025, new land-based rules came into force that not only increased the number of machines permissible in gambling venues, but also allowed for the offering of sports betting in order to make the sector more competitive against iGaming.

In a recent statement announcing a doubling of dividends for investors, Rank also highlighted that it expects a continued outperformance of forecasts largely due to the casino reforms.

The group has made a financial commitment to modernise its 38 Grosvenor Casino properties across the UK by adding a sports betting proposition in each one over the next 12 months.

Updates will feature dedicated premium sports betting lounges and sports viewing areas with sports betting terminals, which have already been made available to Grosvenor punters in Luton.

John O’Reilly, Rank Group CEO, said: “With the long-awaited legislative reforms for casinos now delivered, the Group is at an exciting inflection point.

“Grosvenor will benefit from higher gaming machine allocations and the introduction of sports betting, increasing the appeal of our venues to a broader customer base.”

One of Rank’s Grosvenor crown jewels, The Victoria in London, has fully reopened again after a £15m refurbishment plan was completed in preparation for the casino reforms, with its two casino floors fully renovated.

Besides Grosvenor, Rank also owns Mecca Bingo alongside several other land-based brands outside the UK, which have also seen improvement in performance.

In Spain, Rank has Enracha – a community gaming business whose nine venues feature a mix of a bingo, slots, and sports betting offering, among others.

In the last 12 months, all nine venues registered a 3% growth in visits and a 6% hike in spend per visit. There is also a pending update to the Enracha venue in Cordoba, which will aim to introduce a sports betting experience.

However, if Enracha only relied on sports betting, the picture might’ve looked much different than the UK due to the strict regulations in Spain, where there’s currently a blanket ban on sports betting advertising.

