Regulatory enforcement trends & audit readiness for 2025 and beyond

With enforcement strategies evolving and regulatory scrutiny intensifying, staying ahead of compliance expectations is more critical than ever.

SBC Webinar’s latest offering alongside Vector Solutions entitled, ‘What Regulators Are Watching: Trends in Enforcement & Audit Readiness for 2025 and Beyond,’ will bring together top experts to unpack what organizations need to know, and do, to stay compliant in today’s rapidly shifting regulatory environment.

The event will offer exclusive insight into the latest enforcement priorities impacting iGaming and manufacturing, and provide practical strategies for enhancing audit readiness.

Key Topics Include:

The top red flags attracting regulatory attention in 2025

How audit techniques are becoming more sophisticated

Immediate steps to strengthen your organization’s compliance posture

Strategies to shift from reactive to proactive compliance

Featured Speakers:

David Rebuck , Former Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJ DGE)

Daniel Wallach , Founder & Sports and Gaming Attorney

Sara Tait , Partner, Duane Morris LLP

Katie Lever , Chief Legal Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment

Sue Schneider , Community Director, SBC

With decades of combined experience in legal, regulatory, and compliance leadership, the panel will explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead – and how to avoid becoming the next cautionary tale.

Live Session | Thursday, August 7 at 11:00 EST | 16:00 BST

Register today to secure your spot for tomorrow’s session.

https://www.bigmarker.com/sbc-webinars/what-regulators-are-watching-trends-in-enforcement-audit-readiness-for-2025-and-beyond?utm_bmcr_source=PR