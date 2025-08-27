New GambleAware CEO to oversee closure transition

Share Facebook

Zoë Osmond OBE will pass on the torch as GambleAware CEO to Anna Hargrave as the charity prepares for closure in 2026.

The historic commissioner of problem gambling research, prevention and treatment in the UK, GambleAware is set to close its doors in March next year as the delivery of this work transitions to new commissioners across Great Britain under a government mandate and a new statutory framework.



NHS England has been chosen as the commissioner of funding projects, taking over from GambleAware – although the public health body is due to be shut down by the government as part of a cost cutting initiative.

Regardless, with the government’s plan to hand commissioning duties over to some kind of public health body in mind, GambleAware is opting to call an end to its decades-long activity.

As a transition CEO, Hargrave will oversee day-to-day operations as the charity gradually moves to its planned closure on 31 March.

Hargrave is a GambleAware veteran

Hargrave has been integral to the work that GambleAware has produced over the years, having played a key role in the charity’s Executive Leadership Team as Deputy CEO and Chief Strategy and Commissioning Officer since 2021.

Among Hargrave’s long list of achievement milestones with GambleAware is the re-commissioning of the National Gambling Support Network, improving its efficiency and access for vulnerable people.

She also leveraged her previous senior experience with the NHS to engrain a public health approach into all of GambleAware’s work.

On her new venture, Hargrave said: “Firstly, I want to thank Zoë for her leadership and support over the years, which has helped GambleAware achieve its ambition to see gambling harm positioned as a public health issue.

“The final six months are critical for the smooth transfer and transition to the new system and I am delighted to be taking on this role.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the new commissioners as they get to grips with their new responsibilities within the statutory system and will work with them to ensure their efforts build upon the current system’s achievements and insights to ensure learnings are carried forward.”

When is the official change of hands?

Osmond has served as GambleAware CEO since 2021, and has been a part of the charity for a total of seven years. Her leadership has been marked by important advocacy work to designate problem gambling as a national public health concern that puts all corners of society at risk.

She will officially step down on 30 September 2025, with Hargrave subsequently taking on transitional CEO duties with immediate effect.

Commenting on the change and reflecting on her work so far, Osmond added: “It has been a huge privilege to lead and work at GambleAware over the past seven years. The sector has undergone significant transformation during this time, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved – particularly our commitment to embedding the voices of the lived experience community at the heart of everything we do.

“Few charities can truly say they’ve delivered on their founding mission, but GambleAware and the exceptional team behind it have played a pivotal role in reframing gambling harms as a public health issue and helped to shape the foundations of the new gambling harms prevention and treatment system.

“I’m delighted that Anna will be taking the reins for the next critical period, leading the charity through the completion of its transition to the new system. Her commissioning expertise and insight as Deputy CEO means she is well-placed to complete our vital work.”

