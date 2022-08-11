Duelbits begins brand visibility strategy with Aston Villa

Share Facebook

Duelbits has made its debut into the Premier League, becoming Aston Villa’s official European betting partner for the current football season.

The crypto casino and sportsbook’s branding will now appear on pitch-side LED boards during domestic games at Villa Park, in a bid to gain major exposure for the company.

Marco Pinnisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Duelbits, said: “We felt it was the right time to give the brand the visibility it deserved and we couldn’t see a better way than sponsoring one of the most well-known Premier League clubs.

“This partnership underlines Duelbits’ desire to work with the most prestigious sports brands.

Whilst we are a young brand, we wanted to be associated with a historical club, creating a great mixture between heritage and new generation sportsbook.

“We are extremely excited and honoured to support such a legendary club, and we are sure this great mixture will be particularly engaging for our users and Aston Villa fans.”

Founded in 2020, Duelbits makes its entry into the English top-flight via the partnership, with the aim of increasing brand awareness and driving further engagement.

“We are pleased to welcome Duelbits to our family of partners,” added Nicola Ibbetson, Chief Commercial Officer at Aston Villa.

“It was clear from our first conversations that their ambition to challenge and to grow matches our own. We look forward to working together this season.”