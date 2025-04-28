Share Facebook

The iGaming industry is changing rapidly and, if in previous years, a simple website with a number of games was enough, today advanced technologies and security solutions are required. The fight for customers has turned into a real arms race.

SBC News spoke with experts at PIN-UP Global — a company that, since 2016, has grown from a small team of five into an international holding with a strong B2B product portfolio. The executives highlighted five major industry challenges and looked into how the holding company helps its partners solve them.

Regulatory headaches: each market has its own rules



“Legislative requirements change sometimes faster than we can adapt to them,” is a common complaint from operators at industry conferences. And there is some truth in it: just when you set up work in one jurisdiction, new rules are already introduced in another.

PIN-UP Global takes this challenge seriously. “We do not just follow the changes, but try to anticipate them,” says Marina Ilina, CEO of PIN-UP Global. “Our specialists are experts in their fields, and our experience in iGaming enables us to forecast trends and be among the first to adapt to new regulatory requirements. All of our products comply with the high standards of the jurisdictions where they are distributed.”

It is remarkable that the holding adapts B2B solutions to the specifics of each country. Thanks to this, operators can quickly launch in new markets without long approval processes or major modifications.

Anti-Fraud Shield: a solution, determining the future of iGaming business

The problem of fraud in iGaming remains relevant. According to industry analysts, nearly half of European iGaming companies lost around 10% of their potential profits in 2024 due to various fraudulent schemes.



“Our Frogo anti-fraud platform wasn’t created for nothing,” explains Volodymyr Todurov, CAO of PIN-UP Global and CEO of Frogo. “The existing solutions on the market didn’t fully align with the holding’s risk appetite — we had to combine various off-the-shelf tools with our own custom-built ones, which was inefficient. That’s when we realised we needed a flexible, comprehensive solution to cover all potential anti-fraud challenges ourselves.”



Frogo is an all-in-one platform that assesses a wide range of risks — from account takeovers and bonus abuse to affiliate fraud, payment issues, multi-accounting, and even internal fraud.



Technological chaos: when systems are not friendly with each other



“It’s like a patchwork quilt—one vendor handles our payment system, another provides the CRM, and in between there’s a mess of custom integrations that constantly break,” — complaints like these are common among developers within iGaming.



PIN-UP Global has staked on complex solutions for all key business processes: from the main platform and traffic management tools to security systems and customer support.



The holding company’s product portfolio includes: Core Product Platform, Cash Desk, Affiliate & traffic generated tool, Marketing & Segmentation Tool, CRM & Customer support tool, Anti-Fraud Tool, Communication Hub Tool.



Thanks to these solutions, PIN-UP Global provides partners with tools to overcome key challenges of the iGaming industry, allowing them to focus on business development instead of solving technical and operational problems.



Moreover, the team doesn’t simply chase trends — they tailor technological solutions to the actual needs of businesses. “The foundation of PIN-UP Global’s success in solving complex tasks lies in the synergy of experienced teams, deep market understanding, and reliable tech solutions. We don’t just build individual products — we create integrated systems where each solution amplifies the effectiveness of the others,” — says Nataliia Liepshieieva, CTO of PIN-UP Global.



The battle for the player: how to stand out in a sea of similar offers?

“The cost of attracting a player is rising, and loyalty is falling — like a rollercoaster,” — this phrase can be heard today from almost any marketer in the industry.



In such circumstances, two factors become crucial: high-quality service and effective marketing. It is precisely because of vivid marketing that a player chooses this or that product, and it is only thanks to excellent service that he stays with it for a long time.



How does PIN-UP Global help to solve this problem? “We apply predictive analytics and machine learning to segment players based on behaviour and churn probability,” explains Yaroslav Klymenko, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at PIN-UP Global.“ Our algorithms track player activity in real time, allowing us to predict when users may lose interest or leave the platform.”



Another key factor is modern loyalty programs — featuring gamification, progressive jackpots, and personalised rewards. All of this creates a unique user experience that’s hard for competitors to replicate.



Technical hell: support that doesn’t support

“You bought a new system, but no one can understand it, and the vendor’s technical support responds after a week with formulaic phrases” — is this a familiar situation for many people?

PIN-UP Global breaks this stereotype by turning technical support into a competitive advantage. “We live in the same complex tech world as our partners — so we fully understand their challenges. PIN-UP Global technical support is based on the desire to provide partners with comfortable and efficient use of all products and solutions of the holding. We provide comprehensive support at all stages, which allows our partners to focus on business growth,” the holding company recognises.

PIN-UP Global provides full-fledged technical support and training for partners, which allows them to maximise the use of the holding’s products. The support covers the entire cycle of work: from start-up assistance to regular updates, including ongoing system monitoring and preventive maintenance.

PIN-UP Global clearly has no plans to slow down here. According to CEO Ilina, in 2025 the holding company is preparing to launch eight new products and strengthen its international expansion. “We do not just solve current market problems, we try to foresee tomorrow’s challenges,” she emphasised. Given the pace at which PIN-UP Global is developing, it’s not hard to believe.