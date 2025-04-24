Share Facebook

FeedConstruct has partnered with YoPhone to launch its official space and channel on the entertainment and communication app.

The move aims to give sports fans a secure new way to track statistics, watch highlights and stay connected with match updates.

FeedConstruct now operates its official channel for B2B partners and dedicated space for sports fans within YoPhone.

The sports betting solutions supplier explained: “In the FeedConstruct’s channel, users can now subscribe and access updates and highlights regarding FeedConstruct. While, the dedicated space FeedConstruct has on YoPhone brings exclusive sports content directly to users.”

Fan-focus at the forefront

In further detail, users can now access a range of stats designed to provide historical insights, daily matches, standings, H2H comparisons, timeline and competition highlights across 24 sports.

“This dedicated space is more than just a news feed, it’s a living hub for sports enthusiasts who want to stay ahead of the game,” the company continued.

Alongside its public space for sports fans, FeedConstruct has also adopted YoPhone for its internal communications.

Meanwhile, the deal also extends to YoHealth – an app described as a health-focused space of which users can explore health insights, track daily steps and receive rewards.

As part of this space, FeedConstruct runs its official blog on YoHealth, giving insights to both sports fans as well as those who are interested in the industry and are looking to lead a healthier lifestyle.

A solid 2025 partnership strategy

To start the year off strong, FeedConstruct also partnered with Altenar to enhance the latter’s platform with its Scouting Data, Odds Feed and Sportify exclusive package – another user-focused collaboration.

This month, the firm also brokered a deal with esports data provider GRID. The company now leverages GRID’s esports scouting data and integrates it into its trading team’s operations to improve the accuracy and speed of its odds feed.

FeedConstruct also collaborated with World Curling just a few weeks prior to this, gaining exclusive international betting rights for the sports federation’s upcoming competitions.