VBET recommits as AS Monaco sponsor for four years

VBET will remain the official sports betting partner of AS Monaco for a further four years.

The extended deal will see the SoftConstruct subsidiary continue to feature on the front of the Monegasque players’ shorts in Ligue 1 games and during training until 2029.

Achille Loukos Wisniewski, VBET France CEO, said: “VBET France is delighted with this signing which illustrates the successful marriage of two brands sharing common values of excellence and performance.

“VBET and AS Monaco are both symbols of quality in their home territories, as well as actors who have successfully exported themselves internationally. This four-season re-commitment reflects our desire to continue to make our successes a shared success.”

The operator will also continue to establish a presence at the Stade Louis-II, as well as on the club’s official signage and its various communication media.

New opportunities

As of the extension, the top-flight club has said that the brand will have the opportunity to produce exclusive content with AS Monaco players.

The firm will also be offering Monaco fans what it described as “unique money can’t buy” experiences.

“We’re delighted to be continuing our great adventure with VBET for even longer,” added Thiago Scuro, AS Monaco CEO.

“This latest extension, following the one for 2022, demonstrates the strength and richness of this partnership for our two entities.

“We are convinced that VBET’s renewed support for the next four seasons will be precious to us in our quest to achieve our objectives and to write new beautiful pages in the history of AS Monaco together.”

The initial deal was secured in August 2020 as a two-year partnership. It was then extended in 2022 for another three years, leading up to where we stand today.

David Ozararat, SoftConstruct and VBET France President, concluded: “The SoftConstruct group is enthusiastically renewing its trust in AS Monaco, having successfully worked together over the past five seasons thanks to the sporting performances and quality of the business team.

“This four-year re-commitment is the result of a shared desire to work together over time to ensure that this partnership has a long-term impact in Monaco and on the global scale of our respective organisations.”