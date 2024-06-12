BetConstruct unveils latest sports pool solution

Share Facebook

BetConstruct has announced the launch of its sports pool solution, Pool Masters.

The solution will take on the task to provide gaming operators looking to optimise their player experience with a new betting experience.

Participants will be able to use the sports pool to predict the outcomes of multiple sporting events, getting the chance to compete for a shared prize pool.

Everyone taking part can purchase entries or tickets, with the prize pool being funded by the entry fees of participants, growing bigger with the number of people joining the prize pool – with the winnings then being distributed between the winning predictions.

On the solution, BetConstruct added: “Pool Masters’ customisable platform caters to diverse markets’ needs, offering smooth integration with existing systems through seamless integration. With comprehensive pool management, detailed analytics, and multi-channel support, the platform ensures an effortless user experience.”