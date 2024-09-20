Digitain Secures UK Gambling Licence

Share Facebook

Digitain is thrilled to announce that it has successfully obtained the UK gambling licence. This significant milestone not only strengthens Digitain’s operations but also broadens its reach across continental Europe, further solidifying its position within the igaming industry.

By meeting the UK’s stringent regulatory standards and receiving a licence from the UK Gambling Commission, Digitain demonstrates its dedication to responsible gaming and compliance. The newly obtained licence opens up new opportunities for the company to introduce its diverse products and solutions in one of the most competitive igaming markets. With a strong foothold in the UK, Digitain is ready to deliver tailored gaming experiences that cater to local needs and preferences.

Additionally, the acquisition of the UK licence underscores Digitain’s strategic vision for growth. The company is committed to investing in its technology and resources to enhance operational capabilities, ensuring that partners receive the highest level of support.

Digitain is dedicated to developing diverse gaming solutions that not only meet market demands but also set new industry standards.