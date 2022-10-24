Share Facebook

The upcoming SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2022 conference and trade show is set to see senior executives from some of the most prominent brands in sports betting and iGaming gathering in Miami to discuss business and share their knowledge about markets across the region.

The event takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida, on November 1-3 and offers unrivalled networking opportunities, a bustling exhibition hall and a comprehensive conference programme delivered by the region’s key industry experts.

With 1,000+ delegates in attendance, 40+ exhibitors and 120+ speakers sharing their experiences, the event promises to be this year’s best opportunity to access and share information on some of Latin America’s most promising markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC, said: “The second edition of SBC Summit Latinoamérica is happening at a time when the region presents a wealth of opportunities for the sports betting and iGaming industry. We look forward to hosting this event and facilitating meaningful discussions about the state of the industry and what the future holds in this promising region.”

Apart from this year’s keynote speaker, the distinguished Argentinian sports journalist and Futbol Sites, and Playmaker ambassador Juan Pablo Varsky, the expert speaker line-up for the event includes names such as Andrea Rossi (Commercial Director Southern Europe & LatAm, Betsson Group), Gonzalo Perez (CEO, Apuesta Total), JD Duarte (CEO, Betcris), Joaquín Gago (Founder & CEO, BetanDeal), Lenin Castillo (Online CEO, Logrand Entertainment), Mara Ares (CEO, Ares Gaming Labs and Richmedia), Michael Daly (CEO, Catena Media), Simon Hovmand-Stilling (Vice President Group Media & Commercial Sites, Better Collective) and Xabier Maribona (CEO, Grupo Retabet).

The conference agenda also features representatives from the region’s leading sports clubs, including Atlético Mineiro, Boca Juniors, Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas Mx), Racing Club, River Plate, the Ecuadorian professional football league, Liga Pro Ecuador and the organisation for soccer in South America, CONMEBOL.

Away from the conference rooms, the trade show boasts many regional and world-famous leading operators, affiliates and suppliers, including Altenar, Betconstruct, Betcris, Better Collective, Betmaster, Condor Gaming, Digitain, Evolution, KeyAffiliates, Kushki, Fast Track, Sportingtech, and Vivo Gaming, showcasing their latest offerings and services.

“I would like to thank all the exhibitors, sponsors, speakers and delegates flying to Miami to exchange knowledge and showcase their products in front of their industry peers and prospective clients. SBC Summit Latinoamérica is about creating business opportunities on and off the exhibition floor, so I would also like to personally invite you to the evening networking events to continue building powerful connections.” Sojmark added.

The evening networking schedule includes the Global Gaming Women pre-Happy Hour networking reception at Salon West, pre-registration drinks at Rooftop Live on November 1, the official networking party at the LoanDepot Stadium, home of the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball team on November 2, and the closing networking party at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 3— all of which are included with the delegate pass.

In addition to the above, delegates can also attend the SBC Awards Latinoamérica ceremony, co-hosted by Mexican sports journalist Inés Sainz and Juan Pablo Varsky, which will honour and celebrate the winners of the 26 categories in front of 400 industry guests. A separate ticket is required to attend the event.

Get your individual full access pass to SBC’s conference and trade show for the LATAM region for $595 (excluding VAT) or bring along two (or more) team members and pay $495 (excluding VAT) per person instead.