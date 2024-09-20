Share Facebook

Paul Witten, Managing Director (EMEA) at SIS, tells SBC News about its rapid progress during 2024 and notes how the company’s products can help catalyse player engagement for operators. Witten also hints at SIS’s plans for SBC Summit 2024.

SBC News: With the continued rollout of the Competitive Gaming portfolio during 2024, what is the demand for esports betting products like in the market?

Paul Witten: Demand continues to be strong from operators for these products, but it’s also important to separate the offering we supply compared to standard esports offerings. Our product is built for betting, offering 24/7 short-form head-to-head events of the highest integrity. Supplied as a complete end-to-end solution for both retail and online operators from our secure UK studios. Esports products that are tournament-based differ in that matches can be much longer, taking place at inopportune time slots for operators and with questionable integrity.

SIS Competitive Gaming also offers a significant advantage for engagement through its ultra-low latency. This enables us to provide operators with a wide range of in-play betting markets throughout matches. Unlike tournament-based esports contests, which rely on delayed feeds from mainstream platforms, our direct access to live game data allows for real-time betting opportunities.

Across both eSoccer and eBasketball, operators benefit from matches featuring well-known teams and players. The appeal for casual sports fans is clear, given that instant familiarity. With some of the more nuanced and complex esports titles that are popular with gamers, there is a higher barrier to understanding for the casual sports fan which can impact revenue generation potential for a sportsbook.

SBC: What are the key features of Competitive Gaming and how is the SIS esports offering different to others on the market?

PW: SIS Competitive Gaming was built from the ground up with wagering in mind. We are the only provider to hold Gold Standard certification from the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC), a testament to our unwavering commitment to the highest levels of integrity.

We also offer a comprehensive suite of pre-match and in-play betting markets, delivered alongside a top-quality live streaming experience. Ultra-low latency broadcasts, coupled with dynamic on-screen graphics, including player stats, form, and results, create an immersive betting environment.

To ensure the highest level of competition and integrity, all gamers are employed directly by SIS, and we oversee all the action from our secure studios in the UK. We maintain rigorous quality control, with matches halted and data reviewed if any player exhibits signs of disengagement. This proactive approach guarantees evenly matched contests, preventing lopsided matchups that can deter bettors. By eliminating skill disparities, we create thrilling, highly competitive unpredictable matches.

SBC: How can round-the-clock esports offerings help operators to boost their revenues and why is the Competitive Gaming portfolio best placed to help operators achieve this?

PW: Currently, we run 150,000 quick-fire live eSoccer and eBasketball events every year and this means wherever an operator is based and regulations permit, they are guaranteed to offer customers content at any time of day. That includes around major live sporting events, when bettors often look for alternative wagering options. Our streaming platform is specifically designed for short-form content in the betting industry, unlike esports products based on Twitch streams, and is unmatched in terms of stability.

What has also been interesting of late is how the retail sector has embraced this form of betting product. Customers using our product on SSBTs can complement this service with a single stream of action or a multi-stream view, depending on the preference of the operator. Experience tells us that customisation is a vital aspect of an offering across retail, just as we give operators flexibility across live broadcast schedules for racing. It’s all about driving increased revenues by giving players betting options wherever they are and however they choose to interact with the product.

SBC: It has been a fruitful year for SIS in which the business has secured a number of new partnerships in key markets. Where are the key focus markets for SIS and how are you looking to grow in these markets?

PW: One major focus this year has been forging partnerships with leading betting platforms and to that end, we are now working alongside leading global platforms. Across all of our product verticals, platform deals enable us to roll out content quickly and efficiently, without the need to conduct multiple individual integrations.

We are striving to present operators with compelling cross-selling opportunities for sports betting customers. The familiarity that Competitive Gaming brings for bettors, who can wager on the most well-known teams and players in eSoccer and eBasketball contests, means that these quick, action-packed events can offer an alternative option to betting on minority sports. We will look to build on the success we have had in this area.

In terms of fixed odds betting on live numbers draws, we see plenty of potential here and particularly in Africa, where we are working closely with platform providers and operators to further expand the scope of what we already offer.

SBC: Racing continues to be a popular betting option amongst punters – what developments is SIS making on the racing scene and why do you think it continues to be a big hit amongst bettors?

PW: Fixed-odds racing continues to be a popular betting option around the world. It’s a fast-paced sport that appeals to bettors and operators alike and there is a great demand for content. In total, our 24/7 Live Racing Content provides operators with more than 8,700 hours of entertainment every year, including over 60,000 horse and greyhound races from across the globe. We are always looking to expand geographically and earlier this year, we brought fixed-odds horse racing wagering to a licenced sports betting platform for the first time in the United States through a deal with bet365.

SBC: Where do you see the opportunity for growth for racing in the next 12 months?

PW: We recently partnered with Stake.com to take our racing content live, along with early pricing and derivative markets supplied by Racing and Sports (RAS). This is the kind of deal that we believe will benefit the sport, helping to expand its appeal to new customer demographics. There is no reason why racing can’t be a popular betting option for people who have not grown up with it as part of their culture. Education and making the product attractive are key factors. We will continue to work in this direction, while also looking to expand the scope of live international racing we offer.

SBC: We are looking ahead to SBC Summit, where SIS will be showcasing its products. What can attendees expect from the SIS stand this year in Lisbon and how much are you looking forward to the event?

PW: We will showcase our three core product verticals —Racing, Competitive Gaming, and fixed-odds live Numbers Draws — at the event. As we expand our global reach through partnerships with more operators, we are committed to enhancing product value for our clients.

To meet increasing player demand, we are introducing additional live numbers draws and expanding our live-streamed esports events. We are aligning our competitive gaming schedule with major sporting events, such as Euro 2024, to maximise cross-selling opportunities. We are also exploring new sports gaming titles to enrich our offering.

In racing, we are focused on international growth and industry support. Recent additions of high-quality fixtures from Korea and Malaysia demonstrate our commitment to expanding our product range.