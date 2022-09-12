Trustly’s Johan Tjärnberg to focus on the shift towards open banking during his keynote at SBC Summit Barcelona

Johan Tjärnberg, Group CEO of the leading digital account-to-account payments platform, Trustly, will explain how open banking is revolutionising the payments industry by providing a smoother user experience when he delivers a keynote during this month’s SBC Summit Barcelona.

The keynote will take place on the second day of the conference and trade show (22 September) at Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc. The CEO will detail his journey in payments focusing on his time leading Bambora, and discuss how open banking helps address consumer and merchant needs as the world is witnessing a shift in the way we move and manage our money.

Tjärnberg said: “The modern world favours those who are fast to adapt to changes. Open banking is a huge part of our mission to make digital payments seamless for everyone. It is great to see a separate stage dedicated to payments at SBC Summit Barcelona, and I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts with the sports betting and iGaming audience.”

Over 525 million consumers worldwide are using Trustly, as the company provides a payment platform that prioritises speed, simplicity and security. The platform supports real-time deposits and fast withdrawals and helps merchants instantly verify consumer data, making it a popular choice in the sports betting and iGaming industry.

Johan Tjärnberg, who brings an impressive track record of innovation within the payments industry, assumed his new role as the Trustly CEO on 17 January 2022. In 2014, he founded Bambora, an international payments processor for in-store and online retailers.

Bambora was acquired by Ingenio three years later, but Tjärnberg remained in the ranks, holding several positions in the management team. Before founding Bambora, he was the CEO of Point, a leading European payment services provider.

Tjärnberg’s experience and focus on innovation make him the ideal person to introduce the industry to the concept and the benefits of open banking.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC, said: “Open banking is revolutionising the way people interact with their finances. Trustly’s open banking solution is already in use at major operators as we’re noticing a shift from traditional payment solutions to account-to-account payments. I am very excited that Johan will join us in Barcelona this year to share his experience creating a seamless payment journey.”

Trustly will have significant involvement on the second day of the conference. In addition to Tjärnberg’s keynote, the company’s Vice President of Gaming, Vasilije Lekovic, will participate in the ‘Payment leaders – the three c’s: customer friction versus conversion versus cost’ session. Moreover, Trustly’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Distribution, Olof Wirfelt, is set to be part of the ‘Cashless – What is the next evolution of the cashless experience’ panel.

Away from the conference rooms, Trustly will be exhibiting in the relevant ‘Payments & Compliance Zone’ to showcase their latest innovations and offerings to the SBC Summit Barcelona attendees.

SBC Summit Barcelona is taking place between September 20-22. Get your full access pass to SBC’s biggest-to-date event for €495 or bring along two (or more) team members and save 30% on your tickets.