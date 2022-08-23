NetShop ISP shortlisted for CEEG iGaming Awards 2022

Share Facebook

European hosting and data centre provider NetShop ISP has confirmed this week that it has been shortlisted for the Best Hosting Provider in Central and Eastern Europe at next month’s CEEGC Awards 2022.

The CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference) is the CEE and Balkans region’s most important in-person gathering. The igaming conference series was launched in 2016 and has enjoyed yearly growth.

This year’s event will be held on September 16, 2022, at the The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Budapest, Hungary.

The Cyprus-based provider of igaming infrastructure hosting services has been nominated for Best Hosting Provider in CEE.

Stefano Sordini, CEO at NetShop ISP, welcomed the nomination, saying: “We have had significant growth over the last year in terms of new business acquisition and the portfolio of services offered to our online gaming customers.

“Being nominated for an award in such a competitive industry is the best recognition for all the hard work and achievements of the entire team behind the NetShop ISP brand.”

The seventh edition of the Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards will be held during the annual CEE Gaming Conference and aims to reward the hard work of igaming companies (software suppliers, operators and service providers) that are active in the Central and Eastern European region.

The final winners in each category are decided by the attending delegates of CEEGC by a secret voting session.